Chennai: Sleeping staff, faulty fans trouble passengers at Park Town station

CHENNAI: Early morning commuters at Park Town railway station faced inconvenience on Saturday after a ticket issuer was found asleep at the counter around 3.20 am, just minutes before a scheduled train arrival.
A passenger took to social media platform X to share a video of the incident, which has since drawn attention online.
Passengers said the train arrived at platform 2 at around 3.36 am, leaving little time to purchase tickets as there was no staff available at the counter.
Adding to the discomfort, several basic facilities at the station were reportedly not functioning.
Commuters complained that platform fans were not working and that the area was infested with mosquitoes, making the wait difficult.
Passengers have urged railway authorities to take immediate action to ensure staff availability in the early hours and to address station maintenance issues.