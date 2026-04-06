Chennai skies turn overcast as rainfall, thunder lash city in first 'summer rain'

CHENNAI: After weeks of intense heat and humidity since March, Chennai received a sudden burst of rainfall, accompanied by thunder, lightning, overcast skies and gusty winds on late Monday morning, which also kicked up dust across parts of the city.
Many suburbs, including Virugambakkam, Avadi, Ambattur, Villivakkam, and Tambaram received moderate showers, in what is said to be the first summer rain this year. Thunderstorms and lightning were reported in several areas alongside the showers.
Saidapet, Ekkathuthangal, T Nagar and West Mambalam are currently receiving heavy showers, while Nungambakkam, Egmore, Anna Nagar, Royapettah, Triplicane, Adambakkam, Velachery, and Royapuram are expected to continue getting light rain.
Residents took to social media to post rain visuals, even as showers and thunder continue, under dark skies. Some tweeted that the overcast sky conditions led to it giving the appearance of night, although it was only 12 noon. On the other hand, gusty winds in some areas of the city led to brief dust-laden conditions, reducing visibility.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) too has issued an alert for moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning activity until 1 pm, across the KTCC (Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalpattu) region today.
Meanwhile, weather blogger Srikanth K, who runs the 'Chennai Rains' social media handle, tweeted that thunderstorms around the Tiruvallur region are possibly drifting southwards along the western suburbs of Chennai. As it is slow-moving, a few places in the western and southwestern suburbs could receive intense bursts of rains, he added.
(With inputs from Bureau)