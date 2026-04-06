Chennai skies turn overcast as rainfall, thunder lash city in first 'summer rain'

Many suburbs, including Virugambakkam, Avadi, Ambattur, Villivakkam, and Tambaram received moderate showers, in what is said to be the first summer rain this year. Thunderstorms and lightning were reported in several areas alongside the showers.

Saidapet, Ekkathuthangal, T Nagar and West Mambalam are currently receiving heavy showers, while Nungambakkam, Egmore, Anna Nagar, Royapettah, Triplicane, Adambakkam, Velachery, and Royapuram are expected to continue getting light rain.