Chennai sizzles, touches 40°C for the first time this summer

Data from Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said mercury stood at 104° Fahrenheit (40.2°C) at Meenambakkam, while 17 weather stations across the State crossed the 100-degree Fahrenheit mark, led by Vellore with 108. 32°F (42.4°C).

And it is going to get worse. According to the weather bulletin, the maximum temperature will rise to 41°C on Friday (May 1). The high maximum temperature is likely to remain till May 5 and will cause discomfort over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas, it added.

Below Vellore were Karur Paramathi and Erode that crossed 106°F, which was 4.7°C above the normal maximum temperature in these stations. Tiruchy and Tiruttani crossed 105°F, while Nungambakkam, Thanjavur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Tirupur, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, and Madurai Airport places recorded more than 100°F.