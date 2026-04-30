Chennai sizzles, touches 40°C for the first time this summer

CHENNAI: It was a gruelling Thursday for thousands of Chennaiites after the temperature touched 40° Celsius for the first time this summer.
Data from Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said mercury stood at 104° Fahrenheit (40.2°C) at Meenambakkam, while 17 weather stations across the State crossed the 100-degree Fahrenheit mark, led by Vellore with 108. 32°F (42.4°C).
And it is going to get worse. According to the weather bulletin, the maximum temperature will rise to 41°C on Friday (May 1). The high maximum temperature is likely to remain till May 5 and will cause discomfort over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas, it added.
Below Vellore were Karur Paramathi and Erode that crossed 106°F, which was 4.7°C above the normal maximum temperature in these stations. Tiruchy and Tiruttani crossed 105°F, while Nungambakkam, Thanjavur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Tirupur, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, and Madurai Airport places recorded more than 100°F.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand and daily energy consumption scaled fresh highs for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with the peak touching an all-time high of 21,307 MW and consumption reaching 471.456 million units (MU).
According to the State Load Despatch Centre data, the latest figures surpass Tuesday’s peak demand of 21,211 MW and consumption of 470.674 MU. The State has seen a steady rise in electricity usage through April, with demand consistently breaking previous records, including 21,117 MW on April 27 and 21,060 MW on April 21. The previous year’s high stood at 20,830 MW on May 2, 2024.
Daily energy consumption has also followed a similar upward trend, climbing from 460.301 MU on April 16 and 462.664 MU on April 18 to 466.196 MU on April 22, before setting successive records over the past three days.
Officials attributed the sustained surge to multiple factors, including rising summer temperatures, increased use of air-conditioners, and heightened electricity consumption during the ongoing Indian Premier League season.
To meet the rising demand, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited is sourcing nearly one-third of its power from private producers through long-term, medium-term, and short-term purchase agreements, as well as through power exchanges. On Wednesday, the utility procured 88.884 MU through short-term purchases and power exchange, 51.979 MU through long-term arrangements, and 32.234 MU through medium-term contracts.
Soaring summer (figures in ° Celsius)
Vellore - 42.4
Karur-Paramathi 41.5
Erode - 41.4
Tiruchy - 40.9
Tiruttani - 40.6 -
Madurai - 40.5
Meenambakkam - 40.2
Namakkal - 40.1
Peak power demand (MW)
April 29: 21,307
April 28: 21,211
April 27: 21,117