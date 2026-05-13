Chennai: Six passengers hurt as MTC bus veers off road, falls into drain

Officials said the bus on Route 55M had departed from the Tambaram Sanatorium bus terminus and was heading towards Kuruvanmedu. As it was the last bus on the route for the night, a large number of passengers had boarded the vehicle at Tambaram, leading to heavy crowding as it travelled via Vandalur and Padappai.

However, after crossing Padappai, the number of passengers reduced, with only around 15 people remaining on board.