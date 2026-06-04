Chennai: Six more arrested in Jana Nayagan leak case

Investigation revealed that the accused had obtained access to the illegally leaked copy of the movie and subsequently shared, circulated and promoted the content through various digital platforms, including social media accounts, cloud storage links and messaging applications, thereby facilitating wider dissemination of the pirated content.

Digital devices used in the commission of the offence have been seized for forensic examination, and further investigation is in progress to identify additional persons involved in the piracy network and to trace the complete chain of dissemination, an official statement from the cyber crime wing said.