Chennai: Sisters survive crash into MTC bus; grandparents die on impact

The victims were identified as Ravichandran (65) and his wife Geetha (56), residents of Balaji Nagar in Veppampattu. Their two granddaughters, who were travelling in the rear seat, survived with minor injuries. Police suspect that Ravichandran, who was driving, may have suffered a cardiac arrest, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The car then crashed into the front of a bus travelling from Avadi to Tiruvallur. Ravichandran died at the scene, while Geetha succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. A case has been registered under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the bodies have been sent for postmortem. The MTC officials said the bus driver was not at fault. Further investigation is under way.