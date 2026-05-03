Chennai: Simple refreshers to beat hot summer days

INGREDIENTS
1 big raw mango, ¼ cup sugar (adjust according to your preference), ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder, ½ teaspoon black pepper, 10 fresh mint leaves Chilled water, as required, Lemon juice, as required, A few ice cubes, Salt to taste
HOW TO MAKE
Dry roast cumin seeds for a few minutes until a nice aroma rises, then powder them. You can use a mortar and pestle. In a mixer, add sugar, salt, mint leaves, cumin powder, and black pepper, and grind into a fine mixture.
Pressure cook the raw mango with enough water (just enough to immerse it) until it turns mushy, giving it 3–4 whistles. Peel off the skin, remove the pulp, and discard the seed. Add the mango pulp to the prepared spice-sugar mixture and blend it into a smooth puree without adding water. Your raw mango preserve is now ready.
To serve, add about 4 tablespoons of the preserve to 2 cups (500 ml) of water. Add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and mix well. Garnish with mint leaves, add ice cubes, and sprinkle a little extra cumin powder on top. Serve chilled.
INGREDIENTS
1 cup thick, chilled curd, ¼ small beetroot (about ¼ cup, roughly chopped), 5 mint leaves 1 small piece ginger, ½ teaspoon cumin seeds (jeera), 1 pinch roasted cumin powder, A tiny pinch black salt, ½ cup water
HOW TO MAKE
Peel the beetroot and chop it roughly. Add it to a saucepan with water and cook until the beetroot turns soft, but not mushy. It should be tender enough that a knife can easily go through it. Set it aside and allow it to cool completely.
Transfer the cooked beetroot, along with the water, into a blender. Add mint leaves, ginger, and cumin seeds, and blend until semi-smooth.
In a mixing bowl, take the chilled curd and strain the beetroot puree into it. Press it well with a spoon to extract all the liquid. Mix everything well.
Add black salt and give it a quick blend once more for a smooth consistency.
Pour into a serving glass, sprinkle a pinch of roasted cumin powder on top and serve chilled.
INGREDIENTS
3 small palm fruits (nungu) / about ½ cup, mashed, 2 tablespoons nannari syrup 1½ cups chilled water, A few ice cubes 1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional)
HOW TO MAKE
Peel the outer skin of the palm fruit (nungu) and remove the pulp. Lightly mash it with a spoon and keep aside.
In a serving glass, pour the nannari syrup first, followed by the mashed nungu.
Add lemon juice if using, then add ice cubes and chilled water.
Mix well using a spoon until everything is combined.
Serve Nungu Sarbath chilled.
Recipes from sharmispassions.com