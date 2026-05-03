Chennai: Simple refreshers to beat hot summer days

HOW TO MAKE

Dry roast cumin seeds for a few minutes until a nice aroma rises, then powder them. You can use a mortar and pestle. In a mixer, add sugar, salt, mint leaves, cumin powder, and black pepper, and grind into a fine mixture.

Pressure cook the raw mango with enough water (just enough to immerse it) until it turns mushy, giving it 3–4 whistles. Peel off the skin, remove the pulp, and discard the seed. Add the mango pulp to the prepared spice-sugar mixture and blend it into a smooth puree without adding water. Your raw mango preserve is now ready.

To serve, add about 4 tablespoons of the preserve to 2 cups (500 ml) of water. Add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and mix well. Garnish with mint leaves, add ice cubes, and sprinkle a little extra cumin powder on top. Serve chilled.