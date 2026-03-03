Chennai: Signal failure at Retteri Junction creates traffic mayhem

With Metro Rail construction work currently underway in the area, traffic movement has been severely affected, leading to persistent congestion.

The situation has further worsened as the traffic signal at the junction is not functioning at present. In the absence of a working signal, vehicles move in an unregulated manner, resulting in bumper-to-bumper traffic and confusion on all sides. Motorists are forced to wait for extended periods, and traffic congestion has become a routine occurrence.