Chennai: Signal failure at Retteri Junction creates traffic mayhem

CHENNAI: Retteri Junction, one of the city’s busiest traffic intersections, witnesses a heavy flow of vehicles from all four directions every day. As several major roads converge at this point, thousands of vehicles pass through the junction daily.
With Metro Rail construction work currently underway in the area, traffic movement has been severely affected, leading to persistent congestion.
The situation has further worsened as the traffic signal at the junction is not functioning at present. In the absence of a working signal, vehicles move in an unregulated manner, resulting in bumper-to-bumper traffic and confusion on all sides. Motorists are forced to wait for extended periods, and traffic congestion has become a routine occurrence.
Pedestrians are among the worst affected. Due to the continuous movement of vehicles, people find it extremely difficult to cross the road safely. During peak hours in the morning and evening, when students, office-goers, and workers travel to and from schools, colleges, and workplaces, the congestion intensifies. Senior citizens, women, and children are seen waiting for long durations to cross. In many cases, pedestrians are compelled to run across the busy road, risking their lives.
A subway constructed for public use remains closed as the work has not yet been fully completed. It is also reported that water has accumulated inside the subway, rendering it unusable. As a result, pedestrians have no alternative but to cross the main road amid heavy traffic, increasing the risk of accidents.
Vignesh, a resident, said, “Retteri Junction is an important spot where heavy traffic congestion occurs daily. A new bus stop and an AC bus terminal have been constructed nearby. However, pedestrians face the danger of accidents while crossing the road to reach the bus stop. There have been incidents where people were involved in accidents. Although a subway was built to ensure safe crossing, it has not yet been opened and water has accumulated inside it.”
A traffic official stated that the signal was temporarily switched off due to ongoing Metro Rail construction, and that necessary measures were being taken to regulate traffic during peak hours.