Chennai: SI suspended for taking bribe from bike taxi driver via Gpay

CHENNAI: Navaneetha Krishnan, a sub-inspector attached to the Modern Control Room, was suspended after taking a bribe through Gpay from a motorist, a bike taxi rider, a few days ago.

The SI was on patrol duty last Saturday when the incident happened on Poonamallee High Road.

The complainant, Ahmed, a Virudhunagar native, shared his ordeal with media persons about the incident. He has been working at a private firm in Chennai for the last eight years and recently started driving “bike taxi” to support his family’s finances.

“On Saturday, I was riding from Kilpauk towards Koyambedu when a police official intercepted my bike. After checking the documents, he said the license and RC book do not match, so I explained that I brought the bike on resale.”

The SI told the motorist that the offence attracted Rs 3,500 fine and demanded Rs 1,500 to let him free. When Ahmed said that he did not have the money, the SI allegedly took his phone and transferred the Rs 300, which was in the account via Gpay.