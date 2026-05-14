Chennai: Short plays, big stories at this fest

CHENNAI: Poochus Productions is presenting the third edition of Keeping It Slightly Short (K15S), a two-week theatre festival being held from May 4 to 17.
The festival brings together nearly 60 plays, over 250 actors, and 62 directors from Chennai’s theatre community.
Performances on May 15, 16, and 17 will take place at Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam, with shows scheduled at 2 pm and 6 pm each day.
Each day will feature around 8 to 10 short plays, all under 15 minutes, as part of the festival’s focus on promoting short-form theatre.
The festival aims to encourage writers, actors, and directors within Chennai’s theatre scene and is the result of nearly four months of collaborative work by the team.