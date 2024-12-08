Chennai: Seven including minors sexually assault college girl, 2 held

CHENNAI: Two youths including a college student and a class 12 student were arrested for sexually assaulting a college student with a cognitive disability, police said.

The arrest was based on the complaint filed by the victim’s father who alleged that at least seven men have sexually assaulted his daughter over the last few months. One of the accused, Suresh (19), is studying BSc at a city college, and the other is a school student in Pallipattu.

Egmore All Women Police Station (AWPS) has registered a case under nine sections including section 64 (2) (k) (whoever commits rape on a woman suffering from mental or physical disability) and has begun investigations.

The initial inquiries revealed that three suspects got acquainted with the victim through a mutual friend, while four others got in touch with the victim through Snapchat.

The victim is a third-year student at a city college and lives with her father. The girl's mother died of health complications in 2022. The father, who works as a load man, recently learnt about obscene material in his daughter's mobile and enquired her about the same. The girl told him that some men took her to a lodge and raped her several times.

Police found that a mutual friend in college had introduced the girl to three suspects in October last year. The trio had taken her to several lodges and sexually assaulted her. Further, four other youths who got acquainted with the girl through social media also sexually assaulted her.

The arrested college student will be remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate court on Sunday, while the school student will be admitted to the correctional facility for boys, police said.