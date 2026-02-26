Chennai: Serial offender nabbed after failed snatching attempt

CHENNAI: The city police on Wednesday arrested a serial offender after he made an unsuccessful attempt at snatching the chain of a woman in the Seven Wells area.
The complainant, Arthidevi (35) of Kondithope, was learning to ride a motorcycle when the accused attempted to rob her. On Tuesday night, Arthidevi was riding the two-wheeler along Krishnappa Agraharam Street when the accused, who came on a bike, attempted to snatch her gold chain.
The woman, however, held onto her chain and raised alarms, after which the public gathered and caught the offender. He was treated to mob justice before they handed him over to the police.
Following the investigations, the police arrested the accused, Shabbir (21) of Aranmanaikaran Street, Mannadi. Police investigations revealed that Shabbir is a serial offender and has two two-wheeler theft cases at the Seven Wells police station.
The stolen two-wheelers were also recovered from him during the arrest. Shabbir was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.