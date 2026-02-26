Chennai: Serial offender nabbed after failed snatching attempt

The complainant, Arthidevi (35) of Kondithope, was learning to ride a motorcycle when the accused attempted to rob her. On Tuesday night, Arthidevi was riding the two-wheeler along Krishnappa Agraharam Street when the accused, who came on a bike, attempted to snatch her gold chain.

The woman, however, held onto her chain and raised alarms, after which the public gathered and caught the offender. He was treated to mob justice before they handed him over to the police.