Chennai: Serial offender, minor son arrested for ganja peddling

CHENNAI: Ashok Nagar police arrested a man and his minor son for allegedly peddling ganja.
Based on a tip-off, police apprehended a youth smoking ganja in public.
Based on the inputs provided by him, the police learned that he bought the ganja from a youth at a public park.
On detaining the minor boy, police learnt that the peddling was handled by his father, Ramesh, a serial offender. When police visited Ramesh’s residence for an inquiry, his differently-abled wife intimidated them using her pet dog to prevent them from entering the house, police sources said.
The police secured Ramesh and found that he used his son to deliver the contraband to his clients in an attempt to avoid police suspicion.
Further inquiry is under way to identify other persons linked to the network.
Ramesh was remanded in judicial custody. The minor son was sent to a government home for boys.