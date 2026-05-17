Chennai: Serial offender, minor son arrested for ganja peddling

Based on a tip-off, police apprehended a youth smoking ganja in public.

Based on the inputs provided by him, the police learned that he bought the ganja from a youth at a public park.

On detaining the minor boy, police learnt that the peddling was handled by his father, Ramesh, a serial offender. When police visited Ramesh’s residence for an inquiry, his differently-abled wife intimidated them using her pet dog to prevent them from entering the house, police sources said.