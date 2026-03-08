Chennai: Security person assaulted by delivery executive dies

CHENNAI: An apartment security guard, who was admitted to hospital after being assaulted by a delivery executive, after he stopped the youth from entering the premises citing apartment rules, died on Sunday.
Police who had arrested the youth on attempt-to-murder charges changed it to murder. On March 3, Velmurugan (47) had intercepted Dinesh of Virugambakkam, who drove past the entry gate without providing his details.
Co-workers rescued the guard and moved him to a hospital, where he died. KK Nagar police had traced Dinesh and arrested him on attempt-to-murder charges. After Velmurugan’s death, Dinesh now faces murder charges.