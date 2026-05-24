Chennai: Security guard at Airport dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A 57 year old ex-serviceman working as a security guard at Chennai Airport allegedly died by suicide in a room in the Airport premises on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Gandhi Kanniappan of Cheyyar, Tiruvannamalai district.Probe revealed that the ex-serviceman has been working as a security guard in the Airport for the last seven years. On Saturday night, he was allotted duty near the Airports Authority of India (AAI) administration offices on the second floor of the airport building.
On Sunday morning, when another guard came to take over from Gandhi Kanniappan, the man was found unconscious after which he alerted the authorities. Gandhi Kanniappan was moved to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.
Investigations are underway to ascertain the reasons for the man taking the extreme step.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.
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