Chennai: Security guard at Airport dies by suicide

On Sunday morning, when another guard came to take over from Gandhi Kanniappan, the man was found unconscious after which he alerted the authorities. Gandhi Kanniappan was moved to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the reasons for the man taking the extreme step.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.

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