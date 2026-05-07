Chennai: Search to trace missing leopard cat spreads to nearby forests

Officials said bait animals, like lizards, squirrels, rats and small birds, and food items preferred by leopards have been placed inside the cages.

The leopard cat is a small wild cat species found in South and East Asian forests. The animal resembles a leopard cub, with a pale yellow body covered in black and grey spots, long legs and a long tail. It usually weighs between 600 grams and 4 kilograms.

Officials said the Vandalur zoo did not have leopard cats for the past 21 years, ever since the last of them died of old age. This March, a pair of leopard cats was brought to the zoo from Jammu and Kashmir, as part of an animal exchange programme. The animals were kept in a separate enclosure under the observation.