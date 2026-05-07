Chennai: Search to trace missing leopard cat spreads to nearby forests

CHENNAI: Forest officials at Arignar Anna Zoological Park have intensified efforts to trace a leopard cat that went missing from the zoo a few days ago. Cages with automatic trap doors have now been placed inside nearby forest areas to safely capture the small wild cat.
Officials said bait animals, like lizards, squirrels, rats and small birds, and food items preferred by leopards have been placed inside the cages.
The leopard cat is a small wild cat species found in South and East Asian forests. The animal resembles a leopard cub, with a pale yellow body covered in black and grey spots, long legs and a long tail. It usually weighs between 600 grams and 4 kilograms.
Officials said the Vandalur zoo did not have leopard cats for the past 21 years, ever since the last of them died of old age. This March, a pair of leopard cats was brought to the zoo from Jammu and Kashmir, as part of an animal exchange programme. The animals were kept in a separate enclosure under the observation.
However, two days ago, employees failed to close the enclosure properly after cleaning and feeding the animals. When they returned the next morning, one of the cats was found missing. Zoo authorities immediately launched a search operation but have yet to trace the animal.
Officials now suspect it may be hiding inside the forest areas surrounding the zoo, including nearby Kolapakkam and Nedungundram regions. Additional forest guards have been deployed to monitor the area.
The zoo has seen similar incidents in the past. In some cases, animals that escaped were either found in nearby forests or they returned to their enclosures on their own. A few months ago, a lion went missing for several days before returning to its enclosure.
Officials clarified that the missing leopard cat is not highly dangerous to the public. However, authorities warned that the animal could attack if frightened or threatened, and asked people living near the zoo area to remain cautious.