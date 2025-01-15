Chennai Sangamam: A confluence of folk cultures in every step

CHENNAI: Young Chennaiites who are new to Indian folk dances had a ringside view of different dance forms in the city, thanks to Chennai Sangamam, which is conducting events in different parts of the city, as a part of its State-sponsored Pongal celebrations.

The tourism and culture department has earmarked 18 locations in the city for the annual event. When DT Next visited the Ekambaranathar temple ground in Kilpauk, a team of 16 people from Pollachi were performing Jikkattam, a dance form common in Pollachi and Coimbatore.

Visitors were spellbound at the steps and music that came from instruments like thudumbu, kanjiru, nigari, uruttu, kundu, jalra, tappu, gol and whistle. “We’re proud of our art form, and also to perform in the city for Tamil Sangamam. Jikkattam has become famous among city-dwellers for the last five years or so,” said Vijayakumar J, a Jikkattam artist for 25 years.

Another team of 15 artists from Perambalur performed Kavadi Attam, a traditional and ceremonial sacrifice performed by devotees of Lord Murugan. “I’ve been a Kavadi artist for 32 years. Though my father was a dancer too, he never wanted me to pursue this but I was passionate about it, and have stayed on for many years,” stated Kalaipadi, a member of the group. The group was enthused with the response they have received, and the young people joining the art form as artists.

A group of 15 artists from Kedarnath in Uttarakhand also participated in the Sangamam and were happy about travelling all the way to Chennai to perform Chhapeli, a folk dance form, in the city.