Chennai: Salty drinking water at MRTS stations on Beach-Velachery rankles passengers

CHENNAI: Passengers have raised concerns over the quality of drinking water supplied at certain railway stations along the Chennai Beach–Velachery MRTS line. According to commuters, the water at Chintadripet and Light House stations has a salty taste.
The Beach-Velachery MRTS corridor is one of the city’s key suburban rail routes, connecting coastal areas and serving thousands of passengers daily.
Office-goers, students, small traders, and others depend heavily on this line for their daily commute. In this context, concerns over the quality of basic amenities such as drinking water have caused unease among passengers.
Commuters say that when they feel thirsty, they are compelled to use the water from taps installed at the stations. However, many claim that it has a distinct salty taste. Some claim that the saltiness is so strong that they spit the water out immediately.
A college student who regularly uses the station said, “The water from the tap is salty. We’re worried whether continuous consumption could cause health issues. So we’re forced to buy bottled water from outside.”
Passengers also pointed out that while groundwater in coastal areas may naturally contain some salinity, water supplied for public consumption must be properly treated and tested for quality. With rising temperatures increasing the need for drinking water, they stressed that providing substandard water is unacceptable.
A railway official stated, “Metro Water pipeline installation works are currently underway near the Light House area. Due to this, the regular Metro Water supply has been temporarily disrupted. Therefore, considering the needs of passengers, borewell water has been temporarily connected at Chintadripet and Light House stations. Once the Metro Water works are completed, the regular drinking water supply will be restored.