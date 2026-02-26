Chennai: Salty drinking water at MRTS stations on Beach-Velachery rankles passengers

The Beach-Velachery MRTS corridor is one of the city’s key suburban rail routes, connecting coastal areas and serving thousands of passengers daily.

Office-goers, students, small traders, and others depend heavily on this line for their daily commute. In this context, concerns over the quality of basic amenities such as drinking water have caused unease among passengers.

Commuters say that when they feel thirsty, they are compelled to use the water from taps installed at the stations. However, many claim that it has a distinct salty taste. Some claim that the saltiness is so strong that they spit the water out immediately.