Chennai saloon owner succumbs to assault; police alter section attempted murder to murder

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old saloon owner, who was brutally attacked by three men at his store in Vadapalani on March 18, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.
The deceased man, P Balaji, was near his shop in Gangaiamman colony when he was attacked by a gang. Balaji, who was separated from his wife, was living with a woman, Lavanya. Probe revealed that the estranged husband of Lavanya was behind the attack.
Lavanya's husband, Senthil (45), had attempted to patch up their relationship, but the woman refused and continued to live with Balaji. Enraged over this, Senthil and his associates went to confront Balaji and attacked him.
Balaji sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital, where he was given intensive treatment.
The Vadapalani Police arrested Senthil and his two accomplices, Saravanan and Srinivasan. The trio were produced before a magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody.
On Monday morning, Balaji died without responding to treatment. Following this, police altered the case from attempted murder to murder.