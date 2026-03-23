Chennai saloon owner succumbs to assault; police alter section attempted murder to murder

The deceased man, P Balaji, was near his shop in Gangaiamman colony when he was attacked by a gang. Balaji, who was separated from his wife, was living with a woman, Lavanya. Probe revealed that the estranged husband of Lavanya was behind the attack.

Lavanya's husband, Senthil (45), had attempted to patch up their relationship, but the woman refused and continued to live with Balaji. Enraged over this, Senthil and his associates went to confront Balaji and attacked him.