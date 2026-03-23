Chennai: Saidapet residents flag drug access, civic gaps amid visible infra push

Residents across localities, including Venkatapuram, Samiyar Thottam, Appavu Nagar, West Saidapet, Theeder Nagar, Gothamedu, Jafferkhanpet and Kothaval Chavadi, pointed to an increase in ganja use among youth.

D Saravanan said that despite official claims that Tamil Nadu was drug-free with zero ganja cultivation, substance abuse remained prevalent among youngsters in areas such as Kumaran Colony. He added that a Tasmac-attached bar on Sri Ram Nagar Main Road in Saidapet was recently sealed by election officials for violating prescribed operating hours.