Chennai: Saidapet residents flag drug access, civic gaps amid visible infra push

CHENNAI: Voters in Saidapet have expressed dissatisfaction over the rising availability of ganja among youngsters, irregular functioning of Tasmac outlets, and persistent civic issues such as poor drainage, traffic congestion and inadequate public amenities, even as several infrastructure projects progress in the constituency.
Residents across localities, including Venkatapuram, Samiyar Thottam, Appavu Nagar, West Saidapet, Theeder Nagar, Gothamedu, Jafferkhanpet and Kothaval Chavadi, pointed to an increase in ganja use among youth.
D Saravanan said that despite official claims that Tamil Nadu was drug-free with zero ganja cultivation, substance abuse remained prevalent among youngsters in areas such as Kumaran Colony. He added that a Tasmac-attached bar on Sri Ram Nagar Main Road in Saidapet was recently sealed by election officials for violating prescribed operating hours.
Residents also alleged that Tasmac outlets had been functioning with irregular timings for nearly four years and were brought under stricter regulation only in the months leading up to the Assembly election.
At the same time, the constituency has seen the rollout of several infrastructure projects, including the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital and a new government hospital. Other developments include women’s gyms, school upgrades, and improvements to roads and stormwater drain networks. Work on the 3.2 km Teynampet–Saidapet flyover, aimed at easing traffic congestion, is also progressing.
However, gaps in basic amenities persist. Residents of Government Farm in Todd Hunter Nagar said they had to walk nearly 1.5 km for about 20 minutes to access bus services. M Valli said that additional water tanks and a public toilet for men were among their key demands.
A majority of residents belong to middle and lower middle-income groups, living in individual houses and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board flats. Those residing along the Adyar river and canal complained of an increasing mosquito menace due to untreated sewage inflow.
However, gaps in basic amenities persist. Residents of Government Farm in Todd Hunter Nagar said they had to walk nearly 1.5 km for about 20 minutes to access bus services. M Valli said that additional water tanks and a public toilet for men were among their key demands.
A majority of residents belong to middle and lower middle-income groups, living in individual houses and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board flats. Those residing along the Adyar river and canal complained of an increasing mosquito menace due to untreated sewage inflow.
However, gaps in basic amenities persist. Residents of Government Farm in Todd Hunter Nagar said they had to walk nearly 1.5 km for about 20 minutes to access bus services. M Valli said that additional water tanks and a public toilet for men were among their key demands.
A majority of residents belong to middle and lower middle-income groups, living in individual houses and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board flats. Those residing along the Adyar river and canal complained of an increasing mosquito menace due to untreated sewage inflow.
Stormwater drain works in areas such as Kaveri Nagar have been prolonged, with residents reporting seepage from manholes and recurring cave-ins.
Traffic congestion remains a concern on Jeenis Road, a key stretch connecting the fish market, government hospital, railway station and post office. Encroachments, improper parking and wrong-side driving were cited as major issues. Residents also called for urgent repairs to the Alandur Road subway and the leaking CP Pavalavanan subway on East Jones Road.
Total Electorate: 2,00,697
Men: 96,950
Women: 1,03,685
Trans persons: 62
Sitting MLA: Ma Subramanian
Party: DMK