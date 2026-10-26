Chennai: Sagging overhead cables, corroded poles in Ernavoor put residents at risk of electrocution

Residents along Girija Nagar Main Road and five adjoining streets lamented that power lines frequently sag and snap during heavy rain and strong winds, with live wires falling to the ground. They have been asking the conversion of the 28-year-old overhead (OH) network into underground (UG) cables, but their appeals have yielded no results.

GV Subramaniam, president, Girija Nagar People’s Welfare Association, said, “Residents have approached ministers, MLA and senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) over the past two years, but no concrete steps have been taken.”

The danger was underscored by two recent incidents. M Rajendra Prasath, vice-president of the association, said a snapped mainline cable electrocuted and killed a dog nearly two months ago. Two weeks ago, at around 2.30 pm, a live phase wire snapped shortly after schoolchildren had passed the spot. Residents rushed out to alert pedestrians and prevent anyone from approaching the fallen wire.

With 300 residences and a private school, Girija Nagar Main Road is particularly vulnerable, as it’s also a major route for pedestrians and children returning home.