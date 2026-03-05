Chennai: Rs 53.6 crore biomining project to clear residual legacy waste at Perungudi

This fresh round of biomining comes after a drone survey conducted in June 2025 found 5.50 lakh MT of legacy waste still remaining in parts of the landfill, even though biomining work in packages 1 and 2 had earlier been declared complete.

The GCC has given the contractor nine months to complete the process. Once the waste is cleared, around 78 acres of land in packages 1 and 2 is expected to be additionally reclaimed.