Chennai: Rs 24 lakh vanishes from cash firm's van, cops detain 4 employees for questioning

CHENNAI: A cash management firm has filed a complaint that Rs 24 lakh in cash from one of its vans has gone missing, and the police are questioning the four staffers in charge of cash replenishment at ATMs.
Police said that the cash management firm had dispatched a van from a private bank's Velachery branch on Friday night carrying Rs 4.69 crore in 105 cash boxes.
The team ferrying the cash had finished loading the money at 14 ATMs before reaching another ATM on Paper Mills Road. While preparing to load cash into the machine, the employees discovered that three cash boxes were missing.
The team then retraced its route and found two boxes on Murasoli Maran bridge in Perambur, but they were empty. The boxes reportedly contained Rs 24 lakh. They claimed the boxes must have slipped from the vehicle and that the door may not have been properly fastened.
Following a complaint, the ICF police registered a case and began investigating the van's movement and the handling of the cash during the operation.
The staff - a driver, a security guard and two cash custodians - have been detained for questioning. Police are also analysing the CCTV footage from the route covered by the van.