Chennai: Rs 1.52 crore transported without documents seized

CHENNAI: The Static Surveillance Teams (SST) that have been deployed to monitor the movement of cash and other valuables in view of the election seized Rs 1,52,40,940 in undocumented cash in Chennai.
A press release from the Greater Chennai Corporation said during vehicle checks conducted by SST, cash transported without proper documents was seized.
The bulk of the seizure happened at T Nagar, the commercial hub of Chennai, from where Rs 1,42,07,855 was seized.
The statement said Rs 1,78,120 was seized in Kolathur, Rs 2 lakh in Harbour, Rs 1,32,600 in Virugambakkam, Rs 4 lakh in Royapuram, and Rs 1,23,365 in Egmore constituencies. “The total seized amount of Rs 1,52,40,940 has been seized and deposited in the Treasury."
In view of the assembly elections, and in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and Model Code of Conduct, goods valued over Rs 10,000 and cash exceeding Rs 50,000 being transported without valid documents will be seized and deposited in the treasury.
If the rightful owners submit the required documents to the appellate authority, the seized items will be returned to them.
To monitor these activities, as many as 48 Flying Squads Teams (FST) and 48 Static Surveillance Teams have been established. These teams work in three shifts to monitor and respond to violations of election rules.