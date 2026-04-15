Chennai: RPF seizes hydroponic ganja worth Rs 5 crore at Perambur railway station

The value of the seized contraband is said to be about Rs 5 crore. According to officials, a team led by RPF inspector Arunkumar was conducting surveillance at the station when a train arriving from Assam reached the station. During inspection of the general compartment, the officials found a trolley bag lying unattended near the restroom. Raising suspicions, no passenger claimed ownership of the bag. Following this, the police opened the bag and examined the contents. They found parcels containing hydroponic ganja weighing a total of five kilograms.

The contraband was seized and handed over to the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau police under the Tamil Nadu police for further investigation. Officials said that they would review CCTV footage to identify the suspect who transported the contraband.