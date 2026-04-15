Chennai: RPF seizes hydroponic ganja worth Rs 5 crore at Perambur railway station

CHENNAI: The personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), along with the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau, seized about five kilograms of hydroponic ganja from an unclaimed baggage found inside a train at Perambur railway station during a security check on Monday evening.
The value of the seized contraband is said to be about Rs 5 crore. According to officials, a team led by RPF inspector Arunkumar was conducting surveillance at the station when a train arriving from Assam reached the station. During inspection of the general compartment, the officials found a trolley bag lying unattended near the restroom. Raising suspicions, no passenger claimed ownership of the bag. Following this, the police opened the bag and examined the contents. They found parcels containing hydroponic ganja weighing a total of five kilograms.
The contraband was seized and handed over to the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau police under the Tamil Nadu police for further investigation. Officials said that they would review CCTV footage to identify the suspect who transported the contraband.
In a similar incident, while conducting regular checks, the Railway police personnel had found 13 kg of ganja in an abandoned baggage in an AC coach of an Express train that reached the Egmore railway station last Saturday.