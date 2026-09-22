Chennai: RPF personnel recover woman's handbag with valuables in 1 hour

Kamatchi (34) of Velayutham Street in St Thomas Mount was returning home after shopping for jewels and clothes in T Nagar. She boarded an EMU at Mambalam and reached her locality around 11.30 pm. Carrying other bags in her hand, she realised she had left her handbag behind and alerted the RPF personnel, who alerted the Railway police.

By then, the train was approaching Pallavaram railway station, where personnel were informed and searched the coach that Kamatchi had travelled in.