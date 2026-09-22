Chennai: RPF personnel recover woman's handbag with valuables in 1 hour

CHENNAI: The Railway Protection Force personnel safely recovered and returned a woman's handbag containing valuables worth Rs 72,000 within an hour after she accidentally left it on an EMU at the St Thomas Mount railway station on Sunday night.
Kamatchi (34) of Velayutham Street in St Thomas Mount was returning home after shopping for jewels and clothes in T Nagar. She boarded an EMU at Mambalam and reached her locality around 11.30 pm. Carrying other bags in her hand, she realised she had left her handbag behind and alerted the RPF personnel, who alerted the Railway police.
By then, the train was approaching Pallavaram railway station, where personnel were informed and searched the coach that Kamatchi had travelled in.
The handbag was found safely on the seat where Kamatchi had been sitting. It contained a gold bracelet valued at Rs 57,000, a wristwatch worth Rs 3,000 and Rs 12,000 in cash. The RPF personnel brought the recovered handbag back to the RPF station at St Thomas Mount railway station.
Officials questioned Kamatchi about the contents of the handbag to verify her ownership. She accurately identified the valuables and produced the purchase bills for the bracelet and wristwatch. After confirming her ownership, the RPF obtained her acknowledgement and handed over the handbag to her.
Kamatchi thanked the RPF personnel for their swift action in recovering her valuables within about an hour and safely returning them to her.