Chennai: RPF cop saves man fell between moving train, platform

CHENNAI: An RPF constable rescued a 69-year-old passenger who slipped and got trapped between a slow-moving train and the platform while attempting to board a train at Guindy railway station on Thursday evening.
When the Villupuram-Chennai Beach train stopped at platform 1 and began departing, Mohammed Elias slipped and fell into the gap between the train and the platform.
As the train moved, he was dragged for about 50 metres. RPF constable Narayan Singh rescued the passenger as the train came to a halt.