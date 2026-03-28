Chennai: Royapuram station continues to languish in neglect

CHENNAI: Garbage strewn across the approach road and station premises, stray dogs roaming on the platform, litter all around, and a haven for miscreants at night – the condition of Royapuram railway station, one of the oldest in the country, reflects neglect anywhere one looks.
Despite its historic stature and demands from commuters and local residents, the station continues to function with glaring gaps in basic amenities, with commuters pointing to poor maintenance, lack of facilities, and safety concerns. On the platforms, facilities remain limited. Only one side offers shaded seating, while drinking water and toilet facilities are absent.
"The main problem is the lack of drinking water and toilets. A lot of women like me use this station for our commute by suburban train. A station of this size should have basic facilities," said H Serena, who has been using the station for over two decades.
Commuters also raised concerns over maintenance and safety. "The station is never maintained. If they did, how would it look like this," asked Harish, a Royapuram resident, adding that the premises become vulnerable at night. "Many times I have seen people consuming liquor in the dark spots inside the station," he said.
Echoing similar concerns, AVS Marimuthu, co-convenor of the North Chennai People’s Rights Federation, said residents have seen little progress despite announcements. "We have given up after 2021. It is both a heritage station and a busy suburban stop, yet there has been no effort to improve facilities," he said.
Outside the station, the parking bay is largely occupied by vehicles left for long periods; commuters allege that the space is often used by non-railway users.
Located on the Chennai Beach–Gummidipoondi suburban corridor, Royapuram continues to serve as one of the main bases in north Chennai for passengers travelling towards Ennore and beyond.
The station's current condition stands in contrast to past proposals. The Railway Budget 2012–13 had identified Royapuram for redevelopment, including a study to convert the heritage station into a terminal. It was also listed under the Adarsh station scheme, which mandates basic amenities such as clean premises, adequate toilets, drinking water facilities, easy access, and wider foot overbridges. In 2021, a pre-feasibility study for terminal conversion was announced. However, in 2026, nothing has changed on the ground and commuters lament the long standing neglect.