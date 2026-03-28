Chennai: Royapuram station continues to languish in neglect

Despite its historic stature and demands from commuters and local residents, the station continues to function with glaring gaps in basic amenities, with commuters pointing to poor maintenance, lack of facilities, and safety concerns. On the platforms, facilities remain limited. Only one side offers shaded seating, while drinking water and toilet facilities are absent.

"The main problem is the lack of drinking water and toilets. A lot of women like me use this station for our commute by suburban train. A station of this size should have basic facilities," said H Serena, who has been using the station for over two decades.