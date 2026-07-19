Chennai: Roommate, her partner held for snatching woman's chain

After investigations, the police arrested Dhanasekar (30) of Chinna Porur and remanded him in judicial custody. Subsequent investigations led police to Radhika (28), the victim's roommate. Investigators found that she initially attempted to remove the victim's gold chain using a wire cutter while the victim was asleep after returning from a night shift. When the attempt failed, she contacted Dhanasekar, who entered the hostel and snatched the chain before fleeing.