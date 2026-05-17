Chennai: Roadside refreshments to beat the heat

Taramani, known for its buzzing IT sector, hospitals, and college campuses, relies heavily on these local shops for chatting, meeting friends, and taking a quick break over a drink. From tea shops outside DLF Downtown to coconut carts at dawn, the locality’s summer specials tell a story of tradition, hustle, and quenched thirst.

At the corner of DLF Downtown, Shiva’s tea shop is always bustling with office workers and serves as a daily stop for around 100-150 people. Along with tea, filter coffee, buttermilk, and snacks, tea remains the best-selling beverage. Near the SRP Tools bus stand, there is a street with a tea and juice shop popular among locals. Located close to office spaces and college campuses, it has become part of many people’s everyday routine. With a team of 4-5 employees, the shop caters to a staggering 10,000-20,000 customers per month, though the numbers sometimes dip to around 5,000. “Office-goers come here for a quick break and fruit juices add to the mix, with mosambi, apple, and mango juices priced at Rs 25 drawing steady crowds,” says employee Biru Yadav.