Chennai: Roadside refreshments to beat the heat

CHENNAI: In the scorching Chennai heat, roadside tea stalls and coconut carts have become go-to spots for quick relief from work and the weather.
Taramani, known for its buzzing IT sector, hospitals, and college campuses, relies heavily on these local shops for chatting, meeting friends, and taking a quick break over a drink. From tea shops outside DLF Downtown to coconut carts at dawn, the locality’s summer specials tell a story of tradition, hustle, and quenched thirst.
At the corner of DLF Downtown, Shiva’s tea shop is always bustling with office workers and serves as a daily stop for around 100-150 people. Along with tea, filter coffee, buttermilk, and snacks, tea remains the best-selling beverage. Near the SRP Tools bus stand, there is a street with a tea and juice shop popular among locals. Located close to office spaces and college campuses, it has become part of many people’s everyday routine. With a team of 4-5 employees, the shop caters to a staggering 10,000-20,000 customers per month, though the numbers sometimes dip to around 5,000. “Office-goers come here for a quick break and fruit juices add to the mix, with mosambi, apple, and mango juices priced at Rs 25 drawing steady crowds,” says employee Biru Yadav.
A small roadside sugarcane juice stall, strategically located between a hospital and a corporate building, is run by an elderly couple - Jacklin and Devdas. The stall sells cold, refreshing sugarcane juice for Rs 25 and attracts about 50 customers a day. However, weekends are usually quiet, as the couple often travels back to their village. Patients’ families and office-goers stop by for a quick cooling break in the middle of long days.
Along the road, K Palani sets up his coconut cart at 6 am and stays until 7 pm. “I sell red coconuts for Rs 65 and green coconuts for Rs 75, sourced from Pollachi. With an average of 10 customers daily, my business thrives on consistency and by being friendly with customers.” For many, Palani’s cart is the first stop of the morning, offering a natural electrolyte boost before the day begins. These small shops are more than just quick stops during office hours - they reflect Chennai’s cultural connection with summer.