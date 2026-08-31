Chennai: Roadside parking leaves pedestrians, motorists struggling on main roads in KK Nagar

CHENNAI: Pedestrians and motorists are facing difficulties as cars, autorickshaws and commercial vehicles parked along the roadside have narrowed the carriageway on Nesapakkam Erikarai Link Road and Anna Main Road in KK Nagar.
The continuous parking along the two roads has occupied space meant for pedestrians, forcing them to walk on the carriageway.
Vehicles parked on both sides have also reduced the space available for moving traffic, particularly near turns, making it difficult for motorists to negotiate the stretches safely. Some vehicles have reportedly remained parked in the area for several months.
There are three GCC’s parking facilities for battery-operated vehicles (BOV) operating on Anna Main Road for the past 4 years. After these facilities were introduced, residents’ vehicles that were previously parked along the roadside are now being parked on the carriageway.
A senior Corporation official said, “The GCC had provided a BOV parking facility on around 10 feet of public space along Anna Main Road for the purpose of accommodating BOV vehicles.”
A local shopkeeper, Anand, said that residents had been parking vehicles along the road for several years as some houses lacked parking facilities. “Earlier, vehicles were also parked on the footpath. Bollards have now been installed, but vehicles are still being parked on the road, obstructing the pedestrian space,” he added.
Another resident, Monisha, said that some vehicles remain parked in the area for months. “At night, men consume alcohol and urinate near parked vehicles. We’re unable to walk along the pedestrian space. The parking should be regulated and the space meant for pedestrians should not be used for parking,” she said.
The GCC official added that repeated letters and reminders had been sent to the traffic police seeking action against the roadside parking. Bollards were installed at some locations around four months ago to prevent vehicles from being parked on footpaths.
“However, vehicles continued to be parked along the roadside, particularly near turns close to a Tasmac outlet, posing a risk to motorists,” he pointed out. “Another reminder will be sent to the traffic police to take appropriate action for a permanent solution.”
A senior traffic cop said that vehicles parked in violation of rules were being removed regularly and fines imposed. “But, motorists continued to park at the same locations even after being fined. Measures will be taken to install barricades in the area to prevent vehicles from being parked there,” he averred.