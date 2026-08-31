Chennai: Roadside parking leaves pedestrians, motorists struggling on main roads in KK Nagar

A local shopkeeper, Anand, said that residents had been parking vehicles along the road for several years as some houses lacked parking facilities. “Earlier, vehicles were also parked on the footpath. Bollards have now been installed, but vehicles are still being parked on the road, obstructing the pedestrian space,” he added.

Another resident, Monisha, said that some vehicles remain parked in the area for months. “At night, men consume alcohol and urinate near parked vehicles. We’re unable to walk along the pedestrian space. The parking should be regulated and the space meant for pedestrians should not be used for parking,” she said.

The GCC official added that repeated letters and reminders had been sent to the traffic police seeking action against the roadside parking. Bollards were installed at some locations around four months ago to prevent vehicles from being parked on footpaths.

“However, vehicles continued to be parked along the roadside, particularly near turns close to a Tasmac outlet, posing a risk to motorists,” he pointed out. “Another reminder will be sent to the traffic police to take appropriate action for a permanent solution.”

A senior traffic cop said that vehicles parked in violation of rules were being removed regularly and fines imposed. “But, motorists continued to park at the same locations even after being fined. Measures will be taken to install barricades in the area to prevent vehicles from being parked there,” he averred.