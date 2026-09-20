Chennai: Road blockade over quarries hits traffic

Residents also highlighted that excessive quarrying has generated thick dust in the surroundings and depleted local mineral resources. Adding to their plight, heavy trucks carrying quarry materials operate round-the-clock at high speeds, posing a severe threat to safety, particularly to children.

Villagers said they have submitted numerous petitions to government officials over the past 10 years. However, despite repeated assurances that action would be taken, no permanent solution has materialised.

Following the protest, which led to long queues of stranded vehicles on both sides of the highway, the Sriperumbudur Tahsildar, revenue officials, and police arrived at the spot to negotiate. Traffic was eventually restored after officials assured the protesters that their grievances would be formally conveyed to the district administration and the mining department for prompt action.