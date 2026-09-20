Chennai: Road blockade over quarries hits traffic

CHENNAI: Residents of Maaganyam village near Sriperumbudur staged a road blockade on the Sriperumbudur-Tambaram highway, disrupting traffic for over three hours in protest against stone quarries operating in their locality for more than a decade.
Located along the highway, the village has seen repeated appeals to the Kancheepuram district administration and the Department of Geology and Mining to regulate the units, with residents alleging severe disruption to their daily lives.
According to the protesters, rock blasting takes place at the quarries almost every day around 4 pm. The explosions cause loud sounds and heavy vibrations that damage houses and endanger livestock in nearby residential areas.
Residents also highlighted that excessive quarrying has generated thick dust in the surroundings and depleted local mineral resources. Adding to their plight, heavy trucks carrying quarry materials operate round-the-clock at high speeds, posing a severe threat to safety, particularly to children.
Villagers said they have submitted numerous petitions to government officials over the past 10 years. However, despite repeated assurances that action would be taken, no permanent solution has materialised.
Following the protest, which led to long queues of stranded vehicles on both sides of the highway, the Sriperumbudur Tahsildar, revenue officials, and police arrived at the spot to negotiate. Traffic was eventually restored after officials assured the protesters that their grievances would be formally conveyed to the district administration and the mining department for prompt action.