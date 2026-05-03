Chennai: Rising gas prices push PGs, hostels to hike room rents from May 5

Association president A Seetharaman alleged, “Since February 2026, gas prices have been rising continuously. The Union government increased the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders from Rs 1,899 to Rs 3,250 from May 1 onwards.”

He added that a single cylinder currently costs between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000 on the black market. Prices of firewood and groceries have also skyrocketed. “Despite our repeated requests, we have received no concession from the government. We’ve been managing out of our own pockets to meet growing needs,” he lamented.

Consequently, the revised tariffs will take effect from May 5 for all the paying guests and hostels under the associations umbrella. New tariff will be Rs 6,500 for non AC 4-sharing rooms and Rs 7,500 for AC rooms. Similarly tariff for 3-sharing non AC rooms will be Rs 7,000 and for AC rooms for Rs 8,000. Also, 2-sharing non AC room will be Rs 8,000 and for AC Rs 9000.