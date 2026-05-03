Chennai: Rising gas prices push PGs, hostels to hike room rents from May 5

CHENNAI: On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu IT Hostel and PG Owners Welfare Association announced a revised minimum charge of Rs 6,500 for four-sharing non-AC rooms and Rs 9,000 for AC rooms. Reason? The sharp rise in the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders — from Rs 1,899 in February to Rs 2,246 in April, and further to Rs 3,237 recently.
Association president A Seetharaman alleged, “Since February 2026, gas prices have been rising continuously. The Union government increased the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders from Rs 1,899 to Rs 3,250 from May 1 onwards.”
He added that a single cylinder currently costs between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000 on the black market. Prices of firewood and groceries have also skyrocketed. “Despite our repeated requests, we have received no concession from the government. We’ve been managing out of our own pockets to meet growing needs,” he lamented.
Consequently, the revised tariffs will take effect from May 5 for all the paying guests and hostels under the associations umbrella. New tariff will be Rs 6,500 for non AC 4-sharing rooms and Rs 7,500 for AC rooms. Similarly tariff for 3-sharing non AC rooms will be Rs 7,000 and for AC rooms for Rs 8,000. Also, 2-sharing non AC room will be Rs 8,000 and for AC Rs 9000.
R Sanjiv, a private company employee staying at a paying guest accommodation in Egmore, said, “Earlier, the food served had a trimmed menu. Now everyone is saying PG fees will rise. I’m confused and don’t know what to do next.”
NEW RATES
· 4-sharing: Non-AC Rs 6,500 | AC Rs 7,500
· 3-sharing: Non-AC Rs 7,000 | AC Rs 8,000
· 2-sharing: Non-AC Rs 8,000 | AC Rs 9,000