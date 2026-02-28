Chennai: Rising death toll on ECR beaches sparks safety crackdown by Tambaram Police

Over the past 14 months, 17 people have lost their lives in separate tragedies along the coastline, prompting authorities to intensify patrols and reinforce public safety warnings across vulnerable beach stretches.

Police records show that between January 2025 and February 2026, fatalities were reported from several locations including Kanathur, Kovalam, Muttukadu, Uthandi, Reddykuppam and Nainarkuppam.

Among these, Kovalam Beach emerged as a major hotspot, accounting for four deaths - three of them students and one a private sector employee - underscoring the risks faced by young visitors. Other stretches have also witnessed repeated incidents.

Two people each drowned at Blue Beach and Semmancheri Kuppam. Nainarkuppam reported the deaths of two tourists from Maharashtra, while Uthandi recorded two separate drowning cases.