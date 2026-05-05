Chennai: Rider dies, friend injured as bike rams government bus from behind

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man died and his friend was injured after their motorcycle rammed into a government bus near Nazarathpet on the Poonamallee–Bengaluru National Highway on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Prakash (25) of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Nazarathpet. His friend Surya (20), who was riding pillion, sustained injuries. Both were working as electricians.
According to police, the duo was on their way to work when Prakash lost control and the motorcycle hit the rear of a government bus ahead of them. Both were thrown off the vehicle
Prakash sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, while Surya was rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment.
The Avadi traffic investigation wing police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem to a private hospital in Porur.
Police arrested the bus driver, Ayyappan (50), and further investigation is under way.