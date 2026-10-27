Chennai: Rice prices surge up to 37% in a month, squeeze household budgets

One kg of Krishna brand boiled Ponni rice, which was sold at Rs 61 in September, rose to Rs 79 in late October. Apple brand raw rice climbed from Rs 58 to Rs 71 per kg, while a variety of basmati rice saw its price jump from Rs 60 to Rs 97.

Retailers said supply constraints have compounded the price rise, with some brands available only in limited quantities. Thirukumaran, a retailer in Saidapet, said prices of raw, boiled, idli and basmati rice had been rising continuously since August.

"In the wholesale market, the Shivaji brand has stopped supplying 26kg bags and is offering only 5kg packs in limited quantities. Bulk purchases by agents are adding to the shortage," he said, warning that prices could rise further ahead of the festival season.