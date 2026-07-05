Chennai: RGGGH doctors save man with rare inherited tumour syndrome in high-risk one-stage surgery

The patient, Ramesh, from Tirunelveli, was initially treated at JIPMER before being referred to RGGGH’s Department of Endocrine Surgery after doctors recognised the need for highly specialised care.

He arrived with severe headaches, recurrent palpitations and catecholamine-induced hypertension, with blood pressure soaring beyond 300 mmHg. Tests also revealed markedly elevated urinary normetanephrines and paraneoplastic erythrocytosis, a condition that caused excessive production of red blood cells and required repeated therapeutic phlebotomy.

A biochemical work-up, contrast-enhanced CT imaging and functional scans confirmed SDHB mutation-associated Paraganglioma Syndrome Type 4, a rare hereditary endocrine disorder. Doctors identified five tumours, including bilateral pheochromocytomas, multiple abdominal paragangliomas and a locally advanced right renal cell carcinoma with a tumour thrombus extending into the renal vein and inferior vena cava.

“The patient was living with a ticking time bomb. Excess hormone secretion had pushed him to the brink of a hypertensive crisis and life-threatening cardiac complications. Careful pre-operative preparation was as critical as the surgery itself,” said Dr Dhalapathy Sadacharan, HoD, Endocrine Surgery, RGGGH.

For nearly three weeks, doctors focused on stabilising the patient before attempting surgery. He received alpha-blocker therapy for 15-20 days to control his BP. To counter the effects of prolonged hormone blockade, the team also prescribed an additional 15 grams of salt and 4-5 litres of fluids daily, a specialised protocol rarely required in routine surgical practice.