Chennai: Reversing lorry runs over elderly man

CHENNAI: An unidentified elderly man was killed after being run over by a lorry reversing on the Vanagaram-Poonamallee service road in Chennai on Friday (July 17) night.
The Maduravoyal Traffic Investigation Wing arrested the lorry driver and registered a case.
Around 11 pm, the lorry was travelling towards Poonamallee. The victim, believed to be about 65 years old, was sitting by the roadside near a Tasmac outlet on the service lane.
The driver later reversed the vehicle to park it on the Poonamallee-Vanagaram service road, and the rear left wheel of the lorry ran over the man, killing him on the spot.
Lorry driver Kandeeban (62) of Arumbakkam was arrested for his negligent driving. Police are yet to identify the deceased victim.