Chennai: Revamped childline centre at Villivakkam railway station opens

CHENNAI: After a long delay, the Directorate of Children Welfare and Special Services (DCWSS) has renovated and reopened the Child Helpline (CHL) 1098 centre at Villivakkam railway station earlier this week.
The renovated centre at Central railway station was opened in November, and one at Egmore station was opened in January. In Tamil Nadu, the 1098 calls are currently handled by over ten staff members at the DCWSS head office in the city. Additionally, the staff are employed in railway stations under Southern Railways (SR) at MGR Central, Egmore and Villivakkam.
Calling for improved facilities, the staff had requested a renovation. Hence, with the intervention of the Rotary Club, the CHL at Central, Egmore, and Villivakkam Railway Stations has been renovated.
One of the staff said, "Villivakkam 1098 centre was in a dire condition for three years and calls for its renovation have been made several times to the department. Earlier, the building was in a dilapidated condition, with even snakes venturing inside and rain causing flooding during the monsoon."
Additionally, the helpline staff have called for a prompt monthly salary credit and a salary hike. "With the department planning on adding more staff, which is imperative, we request that you promptly credit the salaries and increase our pay," said another staff member.
Meanwhile, DCWSS is hiring 13 candidates for three different roles -- call operators, IT supervisor and help line administrator.