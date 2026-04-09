Chennai: Revamped childline centre at Villivakkam railway station opens

One of the staff said, "Villivakkam 1098 centre was in a dire condition for three years and calls for its renovation have been made several times to the department. Earlier, the building was in a dilapidated condition, with even snakes venturing inside and rain causing flooding during the monsoon."

Additionally, the helpline staff have called for a prompt monthly salary credit and a salary hike. "With the department planning on adding more staff, which is imperative, we request that you promptly credit the salaries and increase our pay," said another staff member.

Meanwhile, DCWSS is hiring 13 candidates for three different roles -- call operators, IT supervisor and help line administrator.