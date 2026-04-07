Chennai: Retteri boating facility unused after rushed launch ahead of poll code

CHENNAI: A boating facility at Retteri lake, launched by DMK Madhavaram MLA S Sudharsanam on March 15, has remained non-functional due to lack of basic infrastructure, even as the inauguration was carried out in haste ahead of the Model Code of Conduct coming into force.
The launch coincided with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announcing Assembly elections in five states, including Tamil Nadu, in New Delhi.
With the poll code kicking in immediately after the announcement, elected representatives typically rush to inaugurate projects before restrictions set in. In this case, however, the facility was opened without essential components such as a proper boating jetty for safe boarding and deboarding.
Spread across 350 acres, Retteri lake in Madhavaram constituency was restored by the Water Resources Department at a cost of Rs 43.19 crore. The works included desilting, deepening to enhance storage, and removal of encroachments. To attract visitors, two motor boats were introduced to ferry people to an island created at the centre of the lake. But ground realities tell a different story.
Basic amenities such as walkways, seating, toilets, and drinking water facilities are yet to be fully put in place. Safety features remain inadequate, with no barricades along the lake bund. There is also no proper parking facility.
Though a notice says boating services are available from Tuesday to Sunday between 9 am and 6 pm, with tickets priced at Rs 100, the facility has seen little to no footfall. Even on Sunday, when parks and other recreational spaces saw heavy crowds, the boating area remained deserted.
The WRD officials said, “Only initial operations have begun; infrastructure development is under way. Facilities including a children’s park, shops, toilets, drinking water, and seating arrangements are expected to be completed in about two weeks, after which an official relaunch is likely to attract visitors.”