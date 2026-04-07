Chennai: Retteri boating facility unused after rushed launch ahead of poll code

The launch coincided with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announcing Assembly elections in five states, including Tamil Nadu, in New Delhi.

With the poll code kicking in immediately after the announcement, elected representatives typically rush to inaugurate projects before restrictions set in. In this case, however, the facility was opened without essential components such as a proper boating jetty for safe boarding and deboarding.

Spread across 350 acres, Retteri lake in Madhavaram constituency was restored by the Water Resources Department at a cost of Rs 43.19 crore. The works included desilting, deepening to enhance storage, and removal of encroachments. To attract visitors, two motor boats were introduced to ferry people to an island created at the centre of the lake. But ground realities tell a different story.