Chennai: Retired govt doctor seeks to build free hospital, EB staff steals her land, cash & gold worth crores

CHENNAI: The city police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested an employee with the Tangedco for allegedly cheating a woman doctor of her assets worth Rs 10 crore over a period of time by promising to help her build a free hospital for the poor on her land on East Coast Road. The arrested person, G Shankar, is working as an inspector of assessment in Tiruvanmiyur.

The complainant, Dr Gowri, retired as a doctor from a government hospital and works as a consultant. She had rented out her property in Adyar to the accused. Over time, the accused gained her trust and convinced her that he would help her in realising her dream of building a free hospital.

Shankar convinced Gowri that he had connections with IAS officers and could help her.

Shankar and his relatives provided forged documents and persuaded her to provide money for the project. In total, Shankar and his associates managed to extract money and jewellery from Gowri, including 26 sovereigns.

When Gowri grew suspicious and checked the documents provided, she discovered that they were fraudulent. It was revealed that Shankar registered her land worth Rs 10 crore in his wife's name. Realising she was cheated, Gowri filed a complaint with the police.

The CCB registered a case against Shankar, his wife Bhuvaneswari and ten of their relatives. Police uncovered that the fraud was part of a coordinated effort by Shankar's family to exploit Gowri.

The arrested person was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The search for the others booked in the case is under way.