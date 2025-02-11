Chennai: Retd BSNL woman staffer strangled by daughter's boyfriend

CHENNAI: A 64-year-old woman - a retired BSNL officer - was strangulated to death allegedly by her daughter's boy friend in Mogappair East.

The deceased was identified as Maithili. She resided in an apartment in Mugapper East. Due to marital discord, her husband, Jayakumar, had been living separately in Vandavasi for the past five years. Maithili lived with her daughter, Rithika (24), who works at a private company in Porur.

Rithika developed a relationship with Shyam Kannan (22), a resident of Mugapper Golden George Nagar and her junior from college. The two had been in a relationship for three years, during which Shyam Kannan frequently visited their home. However, Maithili had opposed their relationship from the beginning.

The incident unfolded when Rithika returned home late from work on Monday night. Maithili reprimanded her, leading to a heated argument. An enraged Rithika stormed out of the house. She later called her boyfriend, Shyam Kannan, who arrived and spoke with her outside.

When Maithili came out searching for her daughter, she tried to pacify Rithika and urged her to return home. Shyam Kannan also entered the house. There, Maithili again criticized Rithika, warning her to correct her behavior. This triggered another argument.

Provoked by Maithili scolding his girlfriend, an infuriated Shyam Kannan strangled her to death. Subsequently, he surrendered to the J.J. Nagar police, who arrested him.

Rithika is also being questioned by the police as part of the ongoing investigation.