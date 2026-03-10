Chennai restaurants face possible shutdown as LPG shortage hits supplies

At the popular restaurant chain Adyar Ananda Bhavan, MD Srinivasan Raja told India Today that 80-90 of the chain’s 100+ outlets in Tamil Nadu are facing a cylinder shortage and risk shutdown within 1-2 days, with management planning to operate mainly during peak hours. Outlets at airports and railway stations using induction stoves may continue, while highway branches are the worst affected, he added.

Meanwhile, popular vegetarian restaurant chain Sangeetha Veg announced there would be temporary changes to its services. From March 10, the chain will operate with a limited menu focused on essential items, and certain special dishes will not be available while regular items will be served only during limited hours. The restaurant said the changes will remain until LPG supply stabilises.

Sri Ananda's, another popular hotel in Chennai, also announced changes to its menu. "We have stopped preparing fried rice, side dishes, and appam as these items require more LPG. We do not know how long this (supply crisis) will continue," an official told news agency PTI.