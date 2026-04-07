Chennai: Restaurant staffer found dead with stab injuries in Peravallur

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old man, a staffer at a restaurant, was found dead at his house in Peravallur on Monday morning.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that he was stabbed to death by a friend after a drunken brawl. The deceased was identified as Ramesh (57) of GKM Colony.
He was employed at a restaurant in Guindy. Police investigations revealed that he is married and has two children, but has been living alone for several years now after being separated from his wife.
On Monday morning, Ramesh’s mother, Banumathi, found him lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries to the neck and abdomen.
On receiving information, the Peravallur police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.
Preliminary inquiry indicated Ramesh consumed alcohol with his friends before the incident. The police suspect a drunken brawl led to the murder. A search is under way for the suspects.