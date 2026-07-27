Chennai: Residents Welfare Association in Velachery seek Metro Water intervention over sewage, water supply issues

The AGS Colony Residents Welfare Association (ACRWA) recently submitted a petition to Managing Director T Anand seeking immediate intervention.

A key concern is the persistent foul smell emanating from the Sewage Pumping Station (SPS) on AGS Colony 4th Main Road in the middle of a residential neighbourhood. The association has requested the CMWSSB to convert the facility into a ‘Zero Odour SPS’ during pumping operations.

“The foul smell causes severe inconvenience to commuters waiting at the AGS Colony bus stop. To avoid the stench, passengers are forced to wait near the entrances of nearby houses until their buses arrive,” said ACRWA secretary Geetha Ganesh. “There’s a primary school, temple and parks too near the SPS.”

The association also alleged that raw sewage was being discharged into storm water drains. “The drains have become open sewers, leading to stagnant wastewater, mosquito breeding and contamination of groundwater. Our groundwater is unfit for domestic use due to these illegal discharges,” she lamented. “Despite repeated complaints to the Corporation and CMWSSB, a permanent solution has not been provided.”

The petition pointed to the deteriorating water distribution infrastructure in the locality, whose pipeline was laid more than 30 years ago. It has become structurally damaged, resulting in frequent sewage blockages, low drinking water pressure and inadequate supply. The association has requested the CMWSSB to increase supply to the Velachery Water Distribution Station from the existing 12-14 million litres per day (MLD) to 18-20 MLD.

“The existing pipelines don’t have enough pressure to supply water to the growing population in our area. It needs to be replaced immediately,” the association said in its petition.