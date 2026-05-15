Chennai: Residents urge Greater Chennai Corporation to clear encroachments on City Link Road pavements

The Corporation has been improving footpaths and works were under way, noted the locals, adding that a footpath was completed opposite Officers Colony park towards Adambakkam bus terminus. Despite these efforts, pedestrians are forced to walk on the road.

J Manohar, a longtime Adambakkam resident, pointed out that the widest part of the City Link Road stretches between the State Bank Colony and the Adambakkam bus terminus. He rued that commercial establishments keep blocking the pavements, "Ten days back, the GCC relaid the footpath for pedestrians, and the taxpayers' money spent on it went in vain."