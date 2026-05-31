Chennai: Residents seek restoration of bus services on Kathivakkam service road

Ramesh Kumar, a resident of the area, told DT Next: “Women, workers and students living in the ETPS Camp area depend heavily on bus services for their daily commute. At present, they are forced to walk nearly 1 km to reach the Anna Nagar bus stop, while auto-rickshaw services remain inadequate. Earlier, buses were easily accessible, but now commuting has become very difficult. Due to insufficient street lights, the area feels unsafe during night hours.”

Raghavan, a resident of the ETPS quarters, said people from Nehru Nagar and Ernavoor who regularly visit the post office and Indian Bank were facing considerable inconvenience. “Since buses are currently operating only through the flyover, residents have to walk nearly 1 km to board a bus. Though the issue has been brought to the attention of the Ennore MTC depot, no action has been taken so far,” he rued.