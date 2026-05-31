Chennai: Residents seek restoration of bus services on Kathivakkam service road

CHENNAI: Residents of Kathivakkam have urged the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to restore bus services on the Kathivakkam service road, which have remained suspended for more than a year, forcing commuters to walk over 1 km to access public transport.
Bus services were diverted after extensive civic works, including the construction of storm water drains and underground cable-laying by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, severely damaged the at-grade road. Although the works have since been completed, buses have not resumed operations on the stretch.
The disruption has caused hardship to women, school and college students, senior citizens, and workers, particularly residents of the Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) Camp-3 area. Commuters travelling to Chennai Primary School, the railway station, post office, Indian Bank and workplaces are among those affected.
Ramesh Kumar, a resident of the area, told DT Next: “Women, workers and students living in the ETPS Camp area depend heavily on bus services for their daily commute. At present, they are forced to walk nearly 1 km to reach the Anna Nagar bus stop, while auto-rickshaw services remain inadequate. Earlier, buses were easily accessible, but now commuting has become very difficult. Due to insufficient street lights, the area feels unsafe during night hours.”
Raghavan, a resident of the ETPS quarters, said people from Nehru Nagar and Ernavoor who regularly visit the post office and Indian Bank were facing considerable inconvenience. “Since buses are currently operating only through the flyover, residents have to walk nearly 1 km to board a bus. Though the issue has been brought to the attention of the Ennore MTC depot, no action has been taken so far,” he rued.
MTC officials said that bus operations on the service road were suspended after SWD works left the Kathivakkam service road and adjoining roads uneven and unsuitable for bus movement. “Most buses are being operated through the Kathivakkam flyover. But, if residents submit a petition through the local MLA seeking restoration of bus services on the service road, necessary action will be taken,” an official stated.