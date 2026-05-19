Chennai: Residents seek action to prevent pollution in Chembarambakkam

The Chembarambakkam Lake in Kancheepuram is one of Chennai’s primary drinking water reservoirs. The Krishna canal, which carries water from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, also runs near the lake.

Residents alleged that large quantities of medical waste and untreated sewage have recently been entering both waterbodies, raising fears of contamination in Chennai’s drinking water supply. Villagers in the surrounding areas have been protesting against the issue for several months.

Residents also attempted to block sewage inflow points into the lake and canal by dumping sand in affected areas. However, despite these efforts, sewage water and medical waste continue to enter the waterbodies.