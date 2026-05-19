Chennai: Residents seek action to prevent pollution in Chembarambakkam

CHENNAI: Residents and local body representatives have submitted a petition to the Kancheepuram District Collector, urging immediate action to prevent pollution in the Chembarambakkam Lake and the Krishna water canal, both of which are key sources of drinking water for Chennai.
The Chembarambakkam Lake in Kancheepuram is one of Chennai’s primary drinking water reservoirs. The Krishna canal, which carries water from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, also runs near the lake.
Residents alleged that large quantities of medical waste and untreated sewage have recently been entering both waterbodies, raising fears of contamination in Chennai’s drinking water supply. Villagers in the surrounding areas have been protesting against the issue for several months.
Residents also attempted to block sewage inflow points into the lake and canal by dumping sand in affected areas. However, despite these efforts, sewage water and medical waste continue to enter the waterbodies.
During the public grievance meeting held at the Kancheepuram District Collectorate on Monday, local representatives, including the Sriperumbudur Union Councillor and members of local bodies, submitted a formal petition to Collector S Sneha. In the petition, they alleged that a private medical college in the locality has been dumping large quantities of medical waste daily into the Krishna water canal running adjacent to the institution.
They also claimed that sewage water is mixing in the Chembarambakkam Lake, affecting the quality of drinking water supplied to Chennai.
Petitioners urged the administration to take immediate steps to stop the dumping of waste and prevent further pollution of the lake and canal. Collector Sneha assured the residents that an inspection would be conducted and appropriate action would be taken if the allegations were found to be true.