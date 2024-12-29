Chennai resident complains to CM cell on RTOs forcing Flag Day contribution

CHENNAI: Irked on being forced to pay the ‘voluntary’ contribution for Flag Day at Regional Transport Offices, a city resident filed a complaint with the Chief Minister’s cell to investigate and take action.

Even as government agencies embrace the digital wave to ease various processes for the public, there are still many who opt for offline services and get dejected by the service.

P Saravanan wanted to renew his four-wheeler driving licence and sought out the local RTO to complete the process and completed necessary payments, including the penalty for the delay in renewal, through online portal on December 19.

He stated in his petition that the RTO inspector was disappointed with his online approach as he would have navigated without the help of intermediaries like brokers or driving instructors.

“The officer’s disappointment was evident, and he was intimidating. After scolding me for the delay in renewal, he eventually directed me to pay Rs 500 for Flag Day at a shop near the office. The shopkeeper also charged me an additional Rs 100 for paying through UPI, and I paid a total of Rs 600,” Saravanan told DT Next and shared a copy of the CM cell petition.

“Though flag day contributions are voluntary, the payment was demanded as a condition for completing the renewal process, and a driving school instructor was assigned to carry out his responsibility,” the complainant said.

V Sathiabalan, a local civic activist, emphasised that the government should intervene and act on such misconduct, and investigate it thoroughly.

“The government has introduced online payments to eliminate corruption, and these incidents force the people to approach mediators. The state should adopt the method followed in ration shops where the card holders could purchase the items from any PDS shop in the city and there must be an option to approach any RTO office for the driving tests and related services,” opined Sathiabalan.

When contacted the concerned inspector attached to the RTO, the official evaded the queries and declined to comment.