Chennai: Repeat offender cons elderly woman of gold, cash, held

CHENNAI: Police arrested a man who conned an elderly woman by claiming that a philanthropist was giving away money to the elderly for Ramadan and stole gold earrings from her.
The victim, Kaliammal (76) of Choolai, was walking to the Urban Primary Health Centre near her house to buy medicines on Tuesday (March 17) when she was intercepted by the accused.
The accused initiated a conversation with the elderly woman and told her that a man was giving gold and cash to poor people for Ramadan, and he could take her to the camp. Believing him, the woman went with him to VV Koil Street, where the man made her sit outside a locked shop.
He then cajoled her into handing over her gold earrings and further took Rs 1,200 cash from her and said that he would return with the cash and money. However, he never returned, after which the woman realised she had been conned and filed a complaint with the Vepery police.
After a probe, the police arrested the accused, Thirumalai (50) of TP Chathiram. Probe revealed that he was involved in a similar offence four days ago in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, and that he is a serial offender. Police recovered the stolen jewels, and he was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.